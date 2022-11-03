Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Shares Down 1.4%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 316,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 303,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,232 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $29,415.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,486,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,334,576.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 17,402 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,232 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $29,415.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,486,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,334,576.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,833,663 shares of company stock worth $34,976,825. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2,242.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,521,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 279,239 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,107,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,637,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 233,973 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

