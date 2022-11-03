Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,903 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

