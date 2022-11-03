Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $79.08 million and $660,163.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,632.28 or 0.08081380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.66 or 0.30878817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

