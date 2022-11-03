Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.36. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 374.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.