Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,596,000 after buying an additional 64,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

