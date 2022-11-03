Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $50.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00006837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008390 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,186,310 coins and its circulating supply is 914,722,512 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

