The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $30,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

BK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 150,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,283. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

