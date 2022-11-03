The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

