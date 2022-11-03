The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 2.8 %

BA stock opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.