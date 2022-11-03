The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III Sells 7,322 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

