The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 421,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,816 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 222.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 549,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.61. 114,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

