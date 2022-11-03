The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 136,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,661,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,509 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 345,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.