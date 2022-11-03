The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Bank

United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.7% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.61. 114,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

