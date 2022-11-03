The Debt Box Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.66 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $14.19 or 0.00069980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

