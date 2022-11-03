The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.00 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.70) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D remained flat at €2.21 ($2.21) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.03).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

