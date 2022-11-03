The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $32.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 27,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,278. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.