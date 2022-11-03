The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

