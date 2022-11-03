The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

