The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 296.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PNC traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

