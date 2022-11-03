The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 9.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

PG traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.98. 222,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

