The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $788.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.80. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

