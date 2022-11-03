Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $18.26. Thermon Group shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 200 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Thermon Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of Thermon Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
