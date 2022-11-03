TheStreet Downgrades DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to C+

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. DaVita has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $124.81.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

