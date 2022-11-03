Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.48. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,935. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

