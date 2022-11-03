Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,803 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,206 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. 1,467,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

