Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,370 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 26.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,693,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

