Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

BKI traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 44,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,622. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.