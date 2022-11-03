Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $203.85 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,871,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up about 3.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $203,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 418.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF remained flat at $21.85 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

