Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $71.30. 113,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,367. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

