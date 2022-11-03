Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 398,442 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,442 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $91,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 415,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,874. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

