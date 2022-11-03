Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,498. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

