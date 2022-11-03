Timothy Tomlinson Sells 692 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

