Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.78 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00007722 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and $13.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.69 or 0.99998854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00043180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00249464 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64659616 USD and is up 9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $21,305,596.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

