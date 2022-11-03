TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.11.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $9.34 on Wednesday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $147.61 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

