Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$100.00 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$80.60. 1,068,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$38.10 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

In related news, Director Janet Weiss bought 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,183.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,097.16. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,183.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at C$616,097.16. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,299 shares in the company, valued at C$6,555,268.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

