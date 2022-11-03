Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Cut to C at TheStreet

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TM. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

