Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,206 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 919 put options.

MBIA Stock Up 17.7 %

NYSE:MBI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. MBIA has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth $118,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

