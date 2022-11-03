Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

