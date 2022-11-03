Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.