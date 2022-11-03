Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.43.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

