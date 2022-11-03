Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 30,140,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,735,641. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

About Transocean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

