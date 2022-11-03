TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.14

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 2116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.