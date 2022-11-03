Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.02

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 232284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

TMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,542,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,736 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

