Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.50

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 155092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.77).

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.05. The firm has a market cap of £134.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,325.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.92), for a total value of £264,000 ($305,237.60).

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Featured Stories

