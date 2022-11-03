Tribe Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $110.73 million and $13.22 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

