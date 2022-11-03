Tribe Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.88 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $109.88 million and $8.88 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

