TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $67.00. The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

