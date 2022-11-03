Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.26. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 5,071 shares traded.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Down 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

