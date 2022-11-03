Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

TRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,587. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.