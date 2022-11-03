TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

